Boston Scott: I’m competing against myself, let the cards fall where they may

Running back Boston Scott has appeared in 60 games for the Eagles over the last five seasons, but his role on this year’s team is up in the air.

The Eagles have been giving a number of backs first-team work during training camp this summer. Scott has gotten some of that work while rotating with D’Andre Swift, Rashaad Penny, Kenneth Gainwell, and Trey Sermon in the backfield.

With that many backs in the mix, at least one of those players will be the odd man out once cuts start being made. Scott said this week that he’s not sweating anything but himself at this point in the summer.

“I don’t worry about it,” Scott said, via Reuben Frank of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. “I feel like, honestly, this year I’ve been my best from a mental standpoint. I’m always going to show up every day, I’m going to give it my best, I’m going to compete the best I can, but as far as expectations? I’m going to leave all that stuff to the guys that are in charge of it. I’m not worried about it. I’m just focused on being the best player that I can be. That’s the way it’s been my whole career. I’m competing against myself. Everything else? Let the cards fall where they may.”

Scott had 54 carries for 217 yards and three touchdowns last season.