Brad Holmes: Jared Goff’s earned extension, I have faith it gets done

The Lions got contract extensions done with wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and tackle Penei Sewell recently, but talks with quarterback Jared Goff have yet to progress to an agreement on a new deal.

During an appearance on WXYT Thursday, General Manager Brad Holmes said that “in a perfect world, we’d have had all three of them done, bang, bang, bang” but that the quarterback market is a little more difficult to navigate in negotiations. Holmes said he has “faith that it’s going to get done” because both sides are committed to getting to the finish line.

“First and foremost, he’s earned an extension,” Holmes said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “It’s important, it’s a high priority for us and both sides are working really, really hard and these things just take time.”

It’s not clear what the remaining obstacles to an agreement may be, but there’s a good chunk of time left to get things done before the season and all involved appear to be motivated to get it done.