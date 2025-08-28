Brad Holmes: Lions, Aidan Hutchinson have started dialogue on second contract

Lions edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson has been one of the team’s foundational pieces since Detroit selected him at No. 2 overall in 2022.

While he missed the last 12 games of the 2024 season with a broken leg, he has still established himself as one of the game’s premier players at his position.

He’s eligible for a contract extension after completing his third season. On Thursday, General Manager Brad Holmes told reporters that the team and Hutchinson’s representation have begun those discussions.

“We have had dialogue that has started and so we’ll just kind of see where it goes,” Holmes said, via Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press. “But in terms of the level of importance, yeah, that has not changed. Aidan’s very important.”

The current market for top edge rushers has an average annual value of $41 million per year, set by Pittsburgh’s T.J. Watt who agreed to his contract extension this summer.

Hutchinson told reporters earlier this month that he’s staying “hands-off” with his approach to getting a new deal.

Hutchinson recorded 9.5 sacks as a rookie, 11.5 sacks in 2023, and 7.5 sacks in 2024 — despite playing just five games. He finished second in AP defensive rookie of the year voting and was a Pro Bowler in 2023.

“Nothing’s changed from our end in terms of the importance of getting something done,” Holmes said.

We’ll see if that leads to Hutchinson getting paid sooner rather than later — which could have further implications on the edge rusher market.