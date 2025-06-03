 Skip navigation
Braden Fiske is "full go" after offseason knee surgery

  
Rams defensive end Braden Fiske has been “full go” in organized team activities.

Fiske injured his right knee in the Rams’ playoff loss to the Eagles in January and underwent a minor procedure to fix it.

I’m feeling great right now,” Fiske said, via Stu Jackson of the team website. “Everything went as planned. We’re even ahead of the process now [compared to] where I thought I was going to be. I’m full go right now, moving, doing [individual drills], doing everything and feeling great.”

Fiske, a finalist for last year’s NFL defensive rookie of the year after making a team-high 8.5 sacks, said “the sky’s the limit” for him in 2025.

“Especially from where I left off last season and how I feel going into this season; I feel great,” Fiske said. “I’m ready to roll.”