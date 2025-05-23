Brandin Cooks confident in the Saints’ offense, no matter who wins the QB competition

Saints wide receiver Brandin Cooks is a veteran in an offense that has the NFL’s most inexperienced quarterback room, but he’s just fine with that.

Cooks said he’s enjoying working with the three quarterbacks competing for the Saints’ starting job, Tyler Shough, Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener, and he’s confident one of them is going to emerge as a quarterback who can win in New Orleans this season.

“I think it should bring the best out of you, and so it’s fun seeing those guys compete,” Cooks said. “They’re all three of them having a great spring. And so it’s going to be fun to watch that competition.”

Haener is currently not throwing because of an injury, but Cooks says Shough and Rattler are passing the ball well.

“They’re playing with a lot of confidence, both of those guys. And you can see the competition going on. They can definitely sling it. So I look forward to continuing to see that grow,” Cooks said.

Cooks said he has told the young quarterbacks that they have the right coach to teach them in Kellen Moore.

“Be you, don’t try to do anything outside the box, be coachable do what Kellen’s trying to get you to do and lock in and let everything else take care,” Cooks said he has told his young teammates.

Cooks said he believes the Saints have all the talent they need around their young quarterbacks.

“There’s a lot of speed, there’s a lot of space and those guys, those big boys up front, even though we ain’t got pads on, we definitely got a special unit up front to be able to protect the quarterback and to be able to do what we want to do outside at the perimeter,” Cooks said. “And at the end of the day, we’re going to do the best that we can and do our job to the best of our ability and let Coach kind of call the plays and let everything else take care of itself.”