Brandin Cooks: Derek Carr is a tough cat and a great leader

Brandin Cooks is officially back with the Saints after signing his two-year contract on Monday.

A lot has changed since Cooks departed the franchise via trade in 2016 — including the team’s quarterback.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Cooks noted that he and Derek Carr came into the league in the same year and have known each other for a long time. While it’s not 2014 anymore, Cooks expressed his confidence that Carr can still get it done.

“He can throw any ball,” Cooks said, via John DerShazier of the team’s website. “A tough cat and a great leader.

“You talk about a guy who does so much for his team, and off the field in the community. Another believer. Just a great human being but also a guy that can play at the highest level and has been doing that throughout his career.”

Cooks played 10 games last season with Dallas — the fewest he’d suited up for since his rookie year with New Orleans. Cooks ended the season with 26 catches for 259 yards with three touchdowns. In 2023, Cooks caught 54 passes for 657 yards with eight TDs in 16 games.