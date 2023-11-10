Brandin Cooks not frustrated with role: All that’s going to do is affect your mentals

Cowboys coach Mike McCarthy became frustrated by questions about Brandin Cooks’ role during his Monday news conference.

The Cowboys receiver made only one reception on two targets for 7 yards in Sunday’s 28-23 loss to the Eagles and is on pace for the worst statistic season of his career.

For his part, though, Cooks is not frustrated.

“Getting frustrated, all that’s going to do is affect your mentals,” Cooks said Thursday, via Joseph Hoyt of lonestarlive.com, “and go down a route that you don’t want to go down.”

McCarthy was asked multiple questions about Cooks’ lack of opportunity and finally snapped, “I don’t play fantasy football.” But fantasy football players are as frustrated by Cooks’ career lows in average receptions per game (2.4), average yards per game (23.6) and average yards per reception (9.7).

Cooks said “you best believe 3 will be ready” if his opportunity arises.

“I truly am just going to keep trusting it,” Cooks said. “That’s who I am. In my mind, it;’s get back to work and work harder and when it comes, it’s going to come. I mean that. I really do.”

The Cowboys gave up multiple picks to get Cooks during the offseason, and owner Jerry Jones was asked earlier this week if the receiver was a bad fit in the team’s offense.

“No. . . . He’s indispensable because he gives us that speed receiver but he gives an outstanding receiver as well as the speed,” Jones said on 105.3 The Fan. “We need that.”