Brandon Aiyuk officially signs four-year extension

The hold-in ended with a significant cash-out.

49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk has signed his new contract. It’s a four-year extension, $30 million per year in new money.

In all, five years and $134.1 million, with $90 million paid out over the first three years.

The deal was announced on Friday afternoon by the 49ers.

“We were thrilled to draft Brandon in 2020 and are now equally excited to have him in the fold for years to come,” G.M. John Lynch said in a statement. “Brandon is a special talent who is a warrior on the field and plays with a passion that we look for in 49ers. We look forward to Brandon continuing to be part of what we strive to accomplish as an organization.”

Aiyuk was a first-round pick in 2020. He became a second-team All-Pro in his fourth season, averaging 12.78 yards per target — second in the league.

The investment makes him the de facto WR1 in San Francisco, and it underscores the possibility that, by next year, Deebo Samuel will be gone.

For now, though, the nucleus remains together. As long as tackle Trent Williams shows up.

It’s been suggested that, with Aiyuk’s deal finished, the 49ers will now turn their attention to Williams. If that’s true, it’s weird. They can’t negotiate both at the same time?

Sure they can. Whether they can get Williams done remains to be seen.

Either way, Week 1 is only 10 days away. Regardless of what happens with Williams, Aiyuk has plenty of work to do to get ready for the regular season. Mainly because the deadline for this one wasn’t the start of training camp, but the final week of preparations before the start of the regular season.

