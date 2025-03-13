Brandon Allen agrees to one-year deal with Titans

With Mason Rudolph heading back to the Steelers, the Titans have brought in another backup quarterback.

Brandon Allen has agreed to a one-year deal with Tennessee, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Media.

Allen, 32, spent the last two seasons with the 49ers. He appeared in three games for San Francisco last year with one start. He completed 17-of-30 passes for 199 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions in 2024.

The move reunites Allen with head coach Brian Callahan, who served as the quarterback’s offensive coordinator with the Bengals from 2020-2022.

A sixth-round pick in 2016, Allen has appeared in 18 career games with 10 starts for the Broncos, Bengals, and 49ers.