Brandon Aubrey doesn’t practice 70-yard field goals, but would like to try one in a game

How long a field goal could Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey make? He doesn’t know, because he doesn’t test it in practice.

Aubrey, who made a 66-yard field goal in the preseason and then another 66-yarder in Week One that was wiped out by a penalty, may have the strongest leg in the NFL. But he says practicing field goals from 70 yards or beyond would be a mistake as it could throw off his mechanics.

“It just makes bad habits to practice from back there,” Aubrey said, via Todd Archer of ESPN. “In games, you have a little bit more juice, so it goes a little bit further. If I go back and start practicing 70-yard field goals, my ball flight is a bit lower. I’ll be a little more aggressive at the ball and start losing my consistency.”

Both of Aubrey’s 66-yard kicks cleared the cross bar with room to spare, and 66 yards happens to be the NFL record for the longest field goal ever, set by Baltimore’s Justin Tucker. Aubrey would love to try one from 67 or beyond.

“Anytime you can get your name in the record books, it’s pretty fun,” Aubrey said. “So, any way I can do that would be awesome.”

So how far away would the Cowboys let Aubrey try one from? Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy declined to give Aubrey a 71-yard attempt after a five-yard penalty wiped out his 66-yarder in Week One, but special teams coach John Fassel said that depending on the circumstances, the Cowboys are confident in Aubrey making a kick from significantly farther than anyone in the NFL is accustomed to seeing.

Aubrey says kicking a field goal beyond 75 yards would be “pretty crazy,” but short of that, he thinks a record-breaking field goal is doable. Just as long as the situation arises, and McCarthy gives him the chance.