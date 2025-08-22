 Skip navigation
Report: Derrick Harmon to miss 4-6 weeks but will not go on IR

  
Published August 22, 2025 07:53 PM

An MRI confirmed the MCL sprain in the knee of Steelers first-round defensive lineman Derrick Harmon, Gerry Dulac of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Harmon will miss 4-6 weeks, per Dulac, which means the 21st overall pick will be expected to miss between 2-4 games with the season opener not until Sept. 7.

The Steelers thus are not expected to place Harmon on injured reserve.

Harmon was expected to be the team’s only rookie starter on defense.

He was playing the preseason finale when he tangled with Panthers offensive lineman Brandon Walton and was twisted to the ground awkwardly just before halftime. The injury appeared worse than what it has turned out to be as Harmon was carted off.