Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall

When it first became clear that the new-look New York Jets will be using a three-man approach to the running back position, speculation emerged that former workhorse Breece Hall could be traded.

The Jets are still trying to put that talk to an end.

“We have like three good running backs, and I keep saying that,” coach Aaron Glenn told reporters on Tuesday. “Listen, they all have different skill sets that we’re gonna utilize. And that does not mean that I’m trading Breece. OK? Does not. So, I’m gonna say that right now. I just like having three good guys. Hell, I wish I had more. But we don’t.”

Hall, a second-round pick from Iowa State, made a quick splash as a rookie. He had 116 rushing yards in an upset over the Packers at Lambeau Field, one week before suffering a season-ending ACL tear in the second quarter of a game in which he already had 72 rushing yards.

Hall returned in 2023 to rush for 994 yards, with another 591 receiving yards and nine total touchdowns. Last year, he had 876 rushing yards, 483 receiving yards, and eight touchdowns.

He’s listed as the starter, with Braelon Allen at No. 2 and Isaiah Davis as the third-stringer. Hall has a base salary of $3.4 million in 2025, the last year of his rookie deal.

Scattered rumors have emerged of potential interest in Hall. Some have popped up recently. As the Jets tell it, he won’t be going anywhere.

Obviously, however, there aren’t many truly untradeable players. If someone makes the Jets the right offer, it’s possible that they’d accept it.