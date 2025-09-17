 Skip navigation
Brandon Aubrey is thinking about his kicking, not his contract

  
Published September 17, 2025 12:04 PM

Cowboys owner and G.M. Jerry Jones is thinking about an extension for kicker Brandon Aubrey.

For his part, Aubrey is not.

I asked Aubrey about his current contract during a conversation following his last-second field goal that forced overtime and his last-second field goal that won the game. Where do things stand?

“I do not know,” Aubrey said. “I got a job to do and it’s kick the balls and leave that to my agent.”

Is anything happening at all?

“I have no idea,” he said. “I try and stay out of it in season.”

Something needs to happen. He’s making $1.03 million this season, and his value to the team far exceeds that amount. He’ll be a restricted free agent in 2026. The Cowboys can use one of the available tenders (right of first refusal, second-round compensation, first-round compensation) for next year. Then, they could tag him for 2027.

So while Jones said on Tuesday that a new deal for Aubrey “certainly is coming,” with the Cowboys the key question is always when? They tend to drag their feet until they have to do something. Until 2026 or 2027 or maybe even 2028, they don’t.