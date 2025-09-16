Jerry Jones: Brandon Aubrey extension certainly is coming

Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey was a hero in Sunday’s overtime win over the Giants and his future with the team was a topic of conversation for team owner Jerry Jones on Tuesday.

Aubrey is in the final year of his contract and his 64-yard field goal to send the game to overtime was the latest in a string of big kicks he has made over the last three years. During an appearance on 105.3 The Fan, Jones was asked if the team is working to sign Aubrey to a contract extension.

“Well, he certainly is coming,” Jones said. “We’ll be looking at that, probably have had communications since the kick. He’s certainly in the future.”

Those comments suggest it’s just a matter of time before Aubrey has a new deal in Dallas, but that also seemed to be the case with Micah Parsons before he was traded to Green Bay a few weeks ago. The Aubrey deal is a much smaller matter than what Parsons was looking for, though, and that should help make it easier for everyone to find common ground.