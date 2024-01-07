Brandon Aubrey’s consecutive FG streak ends at 35, and Cowboys-Commanders are tied

The Commanders began the game with a 43-yard drive, converting a fourth down but missing on a second fourth-down try. Brian Robinson was stopped for a 1-yard loss by Jayron Kearse and Donovan Wilson.

The Cowboys then went right down the field and scored on an eight-play, 67-yard drive to take a 7-0 lead.

Dak Prescott threw his 33rd touchdown of the season, a 3-yard toss to Jalen Tolbert on a back foot throw over the top of Daron Payne.

The Cowboys could have had more after Jourdan Lewis forced and recovered a fumble by Robinson at the Washington 31. But the Cowboys drive stalled at the 14 and Brandon Aubrey’s 32-yard field goal try was blocked by Joshua Pryor. Jace Whittaker returned it 51 yards to the Dallas 20 before Chauncey Golston pushed Whittaker out of bounds.

It was Aubrey’s first miss after 35 consecutive makes. He finished two field goals shy of the NFL record for consecutive field goals.

The Commanders used the blocked field goal return for a tying touchdown with Sam Howell hitting Robinson for a 1-yard score on fourth down.