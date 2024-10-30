 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_tuareturn_241030.jpg
Tagovailoa’s return for Dolphins spoiled by Murray
nbc_csu_richardsonflaco_241030.jpg
Flacco gives Colts more versatility to win
nbc_csu_dknfc1seed_241030.jpg
Simms believes Lions will be NFC’s No. 1 seed

Other PFT Content

Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Bo Nix, Broncos cruise to 28-14 win over Panthers
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_tuareturn_241030.jpg
Tagovailoa’s return for Dolphins spoiled by Murray
nbc_csu_richardsonflaco_241030.jpg
Flacco gives Colts more versatility to win
nbc_csu_dknfc1seed_241030.jpg
Simms believes Lions will be NFC’s No. 1 seed

Other PFT Content

Carolina Panthers v Denver Broncos
Bo Nix, Broncos cruise to 28-14 win over Panthers
San Francisco 49ers v Seattle Seahawks
John Lynch: I think we’ve got enough at wide receiver
Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Brandon Aubrey’s jury duty ends Wednesday with a guilty finding against a man

  
Published October 30, 2024 05:06 PM

Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey will return to his day job full time Thursday.

Aubrey fulfilled his jury duty responsibilities, which began Oct. 22 when he was selected to serve on the 12-person jury. He missed five days of practice or walkthroughs, instead kicking with his special teams unit at the team facility at night.

Aubrey and the other members of the jury in Tarrant County’s 297th District Court heard a domestic violence strangulation case. They found defendant Daniel Rincones guilty on one of two charges, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports, and sentenced Rincones to 65 years in prison for a felony charge of assault.

Rincones previously was arrested in July 2015 and found guilty in February 2019 of aggravated sexual assault, per the newspaper. Both of Rincones’ offenses were committed against a member of his household.

The jury cited Rincones being a repeat offender as the reason for the lengthy sentence.

“Tarrant County heard me and have helped me make it possible to protect others from an evil man,” victim Tiffany Rincones, Daniel’s ex-wife and a military veteran, told the Star-Telegram after sentencing.

Aubrey traveled with the team to Santa Clara, California, on Saturday and played against the 49ers on Sunday, making his only field goal attempt and all three extra points.