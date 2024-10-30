Brandon Aubrey’s jury duty ends Wednesday with a guilty finding against a man

Cowboys kicker Brandon Aubrey will return to his day job full time Thursday.

Aubrey fulfilled his jury duty responsibilities, which began Oct. 22 when he was selected to serve on the 12-person jury. He missed five days of practice or walkthroughs, instead kicking with his special teams unit at the team facility at night.

Aubrey and the other members of the jury in Tarrant County’s 297th District Court heard a domestic violence strangulation case. They found defendant Daniel Rincones guilty on one of two charges, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports, and sentenced Rincones to 65 years in prison for a felony charge of assault.

Rincones previously was arrested in July 2015 and found guilty in February 2019 of aggravated sexual assault, per the newspaper. Both of Rincones’ offenses were committed against a member of his household.

The jury cited Rincones being a repeat offender as the reason for the lengthy sentence.

“Tarrant County heard me and have helped me make it possible to protect others from an evil man,” victim Tiffany Rincones, Daniel’s ex-wife and a military veteran, told the Star-Telegram after sentencing.

Aubrey traveled with the team to Santa Clara, California, on Saturday and played against the 49ers on Sunday, making his only field goal attempt and all three extra points.