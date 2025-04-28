Brandon Beane: Bills researched Maxwell Hairston allegations, “he’s an impeccable kid”

The Bills used their first-round pick on cornerback Maxwell Hairston after fully vetting an allegation that he committed sexual assault in 2021, according to General Manager Brandon Beane.

When Beane was asked after the draft if the Bills knew about it, Beane said they did and are comfortable that Hairston did nothing wrong.

“Yeah, he’s an impeccable kid and we’ve done a lot of research. I think all teams were aware of the Title IX thing,” Beane said. “That was fully investigated by the school. There’s everything out, he even volunteered to do a polygraph and had notes. It was one of those where there was zero — zero — information saying that this actually happened to what the accusation was. Just like anything in this world, you can’t just take someone’s account and think that’s the truth, but yes, we fully investigated that. If there was anything to that he wouldn’t have been invited to the Combine, to the draft — he was at the draft last night. Every person you talk to at Kentucky — teammates, staff there, plus what we’ve done — I would say this is a heck of a young man, every person you ask. That’s unfortunate when things like that are attached to someone’s name and in this case, it doesn’t seem to be anything there.”

Hairston was never criminally charged and full details of the investigation have never been made public