Brandon Beane: Calling Josh Allen “overrated” shows there are idiots everywhere

  
Published July 26, 2024 09:48 AM

The Bills have won the last four AFC East titles and quarterback Josh Allen has been a leading reason why they’ve had a sustained run of success, so it’s not hard to understand why General Manager Brandon Beane would be quick to rebut criticism of the team’s star player.

Beane had an opportunity to do that this week. Beane met with the media as the team’s training camp began and he was asked about an article on ESPN.com ranking the top quarterbacks in the NFL. Allen was No. 3 on that list, but a comment from an unnamed team executive calling Allen one of “the more overrated players in the NFL” caught Beane’s eye.

Beane said it is a sign that “there are idiots everywhere.”

“It’s frustrating,” Beane said, via Ryan Talbot of NewYorkUpstate.com. “You try to ignore this stuff. Josh is going into Year Seven and there’s still the naysayers. I don’t get it. If I was going to use ‘rated,’ I would say underrated before I said overrated. And I know I’m biased. He’s our guy. Love him every single day. These things that come out there.”

Arguing against Allen’s effectiveness as an NFL quarterback is a losing battle, but the Bills’ inability to get over the hump in the postseason has left a window open to criticize him and people will take advantage of that even if they run the risk of being called an idiot.