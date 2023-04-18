Brandon Beane: Damar Hamlin is fully cleared

Late last month, Bills safety Damar Hamlin was asked by President Joe Biden if he would play again. Hamlin told Biden, “I think so . ... God willing.”

Hamlin is now in a position to make that a reality.

In a Tuesday press conference, Bills General Manager Brandon Beane said that Hamlin is in the building as the club begins its offseason program and has been “fully cleared” after seeing three specialists.

''They’re all in agreement — it’s not two to one or three to one or anything like that — they’re all in lockstep of what this was and that he is cleared to resume full activities just like anyone else that was coming back from an injury,” Beane said. “He’s fully cleared. He’s here. And he is of the mindset — he’s in a great headspace — to come back and make his return .”

Hamlin has made remarkable progress since suffering cardiac arrest on the field in Cincinnati in January and this is one more step in a positive direction.

There is still plenty of time between now and September, but Hamlin being cleared to work out and participate in the offseason program is a testament to all those who worked to save his life.