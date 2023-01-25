Brandon Beane on Stefon Diggs: I’d rather have guys I gotta cool off

Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs’ displays of frustration on the sideline and quick departure from last Sunday’s loss to the Bengals became a storyline after the game, but the Bills have not expressed any displeasure with the wideout’s reaction.

Head coach Sean McDermott said on Monday that it was a byproduct of Diggs’ competitiveness and General Manager Brandon Beane went down a similar road during his Tuesday press conference. Beane said he’d prefer to have players that need to be calmed down than ones who can’t be fired up in moments like the divisional round of the playoffs.

“Stef’s a competitor. I’d rather have guys like that,” Beane said, via WIVB. “I’ve been around it. Steve Smith was a lot like that [in Carolina]. I’d rather have guys I gotta cool off . He wants to win. I can live with that. . . . I’ve been around people that I’ve questioned, ‘Are they just here for the Monday paycheck?’ Stefon Diggs has been paid very handsomely; he could say ‘Man, I’m good, I’m set, I could take my private jets, I could do whatever I want.’ He wants to win. So, he wears his emotions on his sleeve. But that’s what makes him really, really good.”

Diggs has been really, really good for the Bills, but they missed a consistent second wideout to help balance out the offense during the 2022 season. That’s an area where the Bills could look to improve as they try to avoid another bitter end to their next season.