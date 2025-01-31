Brandon Beane was “a little disappointed” in Keon Coleman’s performance after wrist injury

After trading down twice to move out of the first round, the Bills selected Keon Coleman at No. 33 overall in the draft last spring.

Coleman began the season well, building up to a four-catch, 125-yard performance in Buffalo’s Oct. 20 victory over Tennessee.

But he then suffered a wrist injury in early November that kept him out for four games. It set him back, as he had just two multi-catch performances for the rest of the season — one of which was in Week 18 against New England with Mitch Trubisky playing quarterback.

Coleman caught just three passes for 22 yards on eight targets in the Bills’ three postseason games.

In his season-ending press conference on Thursday, Buffalo General Manager Brandon Beane said he thought Coleman “did some good things” and was on an upward trajectory with quarterback Josh Allen before he suffered his wrist injury.

“I would say, probably was a little disappointed in the return from the injury. I did not see the same player down the stretch from a physicality, some of the things that he needs to use his size,” Beane said, via the team’s website. “Some of that is youth, some of that is, I’m not sure how many injuries he’s had to overcome in-season and come back. That takes a certain experience level, how to deal with an injury and how to return.”

Still, Beane noted that he feels positive about how Coleman will be able to develop moving forward.

“He has a skill set that we think will play well in this offense, but it’s up to him,” Beane said. “He’s going to have to work very hard this offseason, him and Josh continue to work on that rapport together.

“But I’m optimistic that he’ll do those things, and that we’ll see him continue to improve going into Year 2.”

Coleman finished the regular season with 29 receptions for 556 yards with four touchdowns.