Brandon Graham says he will retire after this season

Eagles defensive end Brandon Graham will retire after the 2024 season.

Graham told reporters on the first day of training camp that this is the last first day of his playing career, although he indicated he hopes to remain with the Eagles in some capacity.

“Last first day as a player. I don’t know what the future holds with the organization,” Graham said. “It’s my last year, so just trying to soak it all in, trying to enjoy every day.”

The 36-year-old Graham arrived in Philadelphia as the Eagles’ first-round pick in the 2010 NFL draft and he’s been in Philadelphia since. He has been one of the most respected members of the organization for a decade and a half, and he’ll always be an Eagle, but this is his last year as a player.