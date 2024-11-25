Brandon Graham says he’s out for season with torn triceps

Brandon Graham was putting together a solid 2024 at age 36, but it has now come to an end.

In the locker room after Sunday’s 37-20 win over the Rams, Graham said he was out for the season after suffering a torn triceps.

Graham suffered the injury in the second half on a pass play. He walked off the field and into the locker room to be examined, where he received the news.

“It was a pass play,” Graham said. “The running back came and chipped me right here on my arm, and I thought it was just — because I had been dealing with my triceps anyway. Just from pushing people, you get a little tendinitis.

“This time, it was different.”

Though Graham broke the news himself, head coach Nick Sirianni declined to discuss Graham’s injury. But he did say Graham is one of his favorite players he’s ever gotten to coach.

“We’ll see where it is,” Sirianni said. “Holding out hope, and we’ll see.”

Graham, however, did not seem hopeful at all. Instead, he seemed at peace with the situation, knowing that he’s nearing the end of his career. But he wasn’t ready to formally say this was the end.

“I know for me, I don’t want to go out like this,” Graham said. “I definitely want to be able to finish a whole season before I’m done. But if that ain’t in the cards, I’m content where I’m at, too. I’m just not there yet.”

Graham had been wrecking the game for Los Angeles’ offense. He had two tackles for loss, a sack, three QB hits, and a pass defensed on Sunday night before exiting the game.

“I’d have to say it was [one of my better games this year] because I was feeling good,” Graham said. “Hate to have to go like this, but at the end of the day, I don’t have no regrets.”

Graham is in his 15th season with the Eagles after the club selected him at No. 13 overall in 2010. Including the sack on Sunday night, Graham had 3.5 on the season with six tackles for loss and seven QB hits.