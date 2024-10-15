Brandon McManus worked out for Packers

Brandon McManus will not be facing discipline from the NFL after being accused of sexual assault and his search for a new job in the league took him to Green Bay on Tuesday.

According to multiple reports, McManus worked out for the Packers. McManus was released by the Commanders after two flight attendants filed a lawsuit accusing McManus of assaulting them on a team flight when McManus was on the Jaguars.

The NFL investigated the claim and announced last month that there was “insufficient evidence to support a finding that a violation of the personal conduct policy.”

Packers kicker Brayden Narveson missed his fifth field goal of the season in Sunday’s win over the Cardinals.