Breece Hall: I’m not going to point the finger at anyone but myself

After Breece Hall picked up 1,585 yards from scrimmage and scored nine touchdowns last season, there were high hopes that would be the floor for what he’d be able to do in 2024.

Hall was coming off of a torn ACL last year and he was playing without quarterback Aaron Rodgers, so the conventional wisdom was that further distance from the injury and Rodgers’s return would push him to even greater heights. Like just about everything else having to do with the Jets this season, Hall’s reality has fallen short of the projections.

Hall looked sluggish to start the year and better recent play hasn’t done anything to help the Jets win, but Hall didn’t blame coaching changes or other moves as the reason why he hasn’t hit expectations.

“Didn’t start off as well as I wanted to,” Hall said, via SNY. “I think we started off — I started off OK. It is what it is, staying the course of the season. I’m not going to point the finger at anybody else but myself so I’m just gonna continue to try to keep helping the team any way I can.”

It remains to be seen what Hall’s final numbers will look like, but he’ll almost certainly be one of many Jets hoping that 2025 is finally the year everything falls into place.