Breece Hall TD cuts Colts lead to 13-7 before halftime

The Jets offense misfired for most of the first half, but they were able to find their footing just before halftime.

After failing to pick up a first down on their first five possessions, the Jets had three of them on a 76-yard drive that ended with a 29-yard touchdown catch by running back Breece Hall. That score made it 13-7 Colts with 40 seconds left in the half and things stayed that way into the break.

Hall also picked up the first first down of the game for the Jets with a six-yard run earlier in the drive and Davante Adams has a 24-yard catch to pick up another of those elusive first downs. Aaron Rodgers ended the half 9-of-13 for 76 yards and Hall has 58 yards from scrimmage.

Rodgers passed Dan Marino for eighth place in career passing yards during the first half.

The Colts scored on three of their first four possessions and got their only touchdown of the half on a two-yard run by Anthony Richardson. The quarterback had long completions to Josh Downs and Adonai Mitchell and he is 8-of-12 for 103 yards in his return to the starting lineup.

Richardson and the offense will get the ball coming out of the break and they’ll try to stretch their lead back out to where it was before Hall found the end zone.