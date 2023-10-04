Breece Hall won’t be on a pitch count anymore

Jets running back Breece Hall tore his ACL during a trip to Denver last year and his return from that injury will hit another level with this week’s trip to Denver.

Head coach Robert Saleh said that Hall will no longer be on a pitch count meant to ease him back onto the field after last year’s injury.

“He’s in a great mindset, everyone loves him,” Saleh said in Wednesday’s press conference. “He’s been working hard. He ran violently last week in practice and I felt like it carried over into the game. You can tell he’s starting to get his legs underneath him. Even though he’s had production, he still hasn’t reached what he’s capable of and what he’s shown in the past.”

Hall has 32 carries for 210 yards so far this season. He had 76 carries for 391 yards through the first six weeks of last season and he had four for 72 yards before his injury in Week Seven last season.