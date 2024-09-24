 Skip navigation
Brett Favre discloses Parkinson’s disease diagnosis

  
Published September 24, 2024 11:24 AM

During Congressional testimony regarding the ongoing welfare fraud issue in Mississippi, Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre made an unexpected disclosure.

Favre said he was recently diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease. The reference to the diagnosis came roughly 2:45 into his comments.

It was a collateral matter that was mentioned on an almost offhand basis while Favre insisted that he did nothing wrong in connection with the Mississippi welfare scandal.

Favre has been sued but not criminally charged in connection with the misuse of federal welfare funds by Mississippi. He also has sued multiple sports media personalities for defamation.

His case against Pat McAfee was resolve without payment, and the dismissal of Favre’s case against Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe was recently upheld by a federal appeals court.