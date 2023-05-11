Brett Favre says he and Pat McAfee have “settled” Favre’s defamation case

Although different words are being used to describe the path, the destination is the same.

The defamation case filed by Hall of Fame quarterback Brett Favre against Pat McAfee is over.

Pat McAfee said the case has been withdrawn , with no payment made. Favre uses a different term.

“I’m happy that Pat McAfee and I have settled this litigation ,” Favre said on Twitter. “Like Pat said, he was attempting to be funny and not commenting based on any personal knowledge. We’d both much rather talk about football.”

Right, but Favre is the one who pulled the pin on the litigation grenade that, frankly, could have exploded in his face if the case had proceeded to discovery. It all became a topic of conversation because Favre saw fit to attack McAfee through the civil justice system.

Favre’s use of the world “settled” creates the vague implication that he got McAfee to do something. If so, that something might have simply been McAfee’s statement reiterating that his comments were comedic and based on no personal knowledge of any case in Mississipi involving Favre.

Regardless, the case is over. Favre has said nothing about his defamation case against Hall of Fame tight end Shannon Sharpe. That case, as far as anyone knows, is still pending.