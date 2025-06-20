Report: Jalen Ramsey prefers trade to the West Coast, with Rams, Chargers as possibilities

The Rams have interest in a reunion with Jalen Ramsey, and the cornerback apparently does, too.

Adam Schefter of ESPN said Friday on the Pat McAfee Show that Ramsey “would like to go to the West Coast, to Los Angeles — Rams, Chargers, somewhere like that.”

The Dolphins have sought to trade Ramsey since early April, and he was expected to have a new home soon after June 1. It hasn’t happened yet.

Schefter indicated a deal should happen before training camps begin roughly a month from now.

Ramsey is scheduled to make a fully guaranteed $24.235 million in 2025, and it seems likely the Dolphins will have to pay some of it to facilitate a deal.