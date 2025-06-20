 Skip navigation
NFL declines comment on whether Rita Benson LeBlanc still owns part of the Saints

  
Published June 20, 2025 02:45 PM

After news emerged on Thursday that one-time future Saints primary owner Rita Benson LeBlanc was arrested for assaulting a parking enforcement officer in South Carolina, we began to explore whether she still owns part of the franchise.

The question flowed directly from her statement in 2016 that, following the resolution of litigation filed by LeBlanc and other family members to wrest control of the team from Benson, LeBlanc would continue to own a portion of the team.

Initially, we asked the Saints whether that’s still the case. The Saints deferred to the league. And then the league declined comment.

The question flows from the basic reality that, if she owns a piece of the team, she’s subject to the league’s Personal Conduct Policy. And given the apparent/arguable double standard that applies to players and owners regarding off-field misbehavior, it’s fair to wonder whether her punishment, if any, will be consistent with any punishment that would be directed to a player who engaged (allegedly) in similar conduct.

None of that matters if she no longer owns a piece of the team. If she doesn’t, it would be very easy for the Saints and/or the league to say so.