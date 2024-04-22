Brett Veach: I don’t think we ever stopped believing in Kadarius Toney

Late last season, it appeared receiver Kadarius Toney’s time with the Chiefs was going to come to an end.

Toney did not play in a game after the team’s Week 15 victory over the Patriots, which featured a Toney drop-turned-interception.

The receiver was dealing with a hip injury, but was not on the team’s practice report leading up to Super Bowl LVIII. Toney also posted a rant to social media in which he said the team claimed he was injured when he wasn’t.

Still, Toney remains with the Chiefs and has been working out with quarterback Patrick Mahomes in Texas for the virtual Phase I of the club’s offseason program.

Particularly with Rashee Rice likely facing discipline for his involvement in a street-racing crash, Kansas City will need more consistency out of its receivers group in 2024. During his pre-draft video conference, General Manager Brett Veach was asked about both Toney as potential contributors in the upcoming season. Much like head coach Andy Reid, Veach noted in his answer that he sees Toney as one of the club’s most talented offensive weapons. The club is hoping he can improve, progress, and become a consistent playmaker.

“I know Kadarius has obviously had a long history of injury issues but he is probably our most talented wideout,” Veach said on Friday. “Again, it doesn’t do anyone any good unless you stay healthy, but the kid has always worked hard here for us and I know he’s been down there with Pat and I think it’s just a matter of him staying healthy. If he can do that, he can really do a lot of great things in this offense.

“That’s one of the things — there’s a lot of speculation about KT, but I don’t think we ever stopped believing in him. I think people around the building like him. It’s the injury bug, hopefully he gets some luck on his side and can stay healthy and can be the player that he was in Florida and the player that we’ve seen in spurts here. [I’m] just hoping he has a good offseason and has a little luck on his side and can stay healthy.”

Toney caught just 27 passes for 169 yards with just one touchdown for Kansas City in 2024. He also had 11 carries for 31 yards.

In 2023, he recorded the longest punt return in Super Bowl history and caught a touchdown to help Kansas City beat Philadelphia in Super Bowl LVII.