Brian Belichick will not return as Patriots safeties coach in 2025

  
Published January 28, 2025 01:50 PM

One of New England’s longtime assistants with a strong tie to a previous head coach will not be with the franchise in the coming season.

Per Mike Reiss of ESPN, safeties coach Brian Belichick will be moving on from New England in 2025.

Belichick, son of former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick, joined the franchise as a scouting assistant in 2016 before becoming a coaching assistant in 2017. He was promoted to safeties coach in 2020, serving in the role for five seasons after being retained by former head coach Jerod Mayo for 2024.

New head coach Mike Vrabel has hired Terrell Williams to be the team’s defensive coordinator.