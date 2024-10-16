 Skip navigation
Brian Branch named NFC defensive player of the week

  
Published October 16, 2024 12:20 PM

The Lions lost edge rusher Aidan Hutchinson to a broken leg on Sunday, but the club still had a terrific performance in a victory over the Cowboys.

Defensive back Brian Branch was a big part of that, and now he’s been named NFC defensive player of the week.

Branch recorded a pair of interceptions and a forced fumble during the 47-9 win. Per the NFL, he became the fist NFC player and fourth overall player in the league with multiple picks in a single game this season.

It is Branch’s first career defensive player of the week award.

The Lions will be on the road again this week with a big divisional match against the Vikings on Sunday.