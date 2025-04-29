 Skip navigation
Patriots cut long snapper Joe Cardona after 10 seasons

  
Published April 29, 2025 04:16 PM

The Patriots are cutting their longtime long snapper.

Joe Cardona was released today, the team announced.

The news comes as no surprise after New England drafted long snapper Julian Ashby in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL draft. Typically teams only spend a draft pick on a long snapper if they’re confident he’s going to earn the job.

New England drafted Cardona out of Navy in the fifth round in 2015. He has been their long snapper ever since, and his 10 years on the team made him the Patriots’ longest-tenured active player.