Raiders sixth-rounder Tommy Mellott will do whatever is asked of him moving from QB to WR

Tommy Mellott started 41 games at quarterback at Montana State, but when the Raiders drafted him in the sixth round, they announced that he would play wide receiver. Mellott says he just wants to do whatever he has to do to make an NFL roster.

Mellott noted that he’s a rare player who went from special teams duties to starting quarterback and said he’d gladly go back to special teams or anything else to make the team in Las Vegas.

“My entire career at quarterback has been a do-it-all individual as well,” Mellott said. “I played special teams the entire first year, I played wide receiver, I played wildcat quarterback, I really did it all. And then eventually, those wildcat reps, they wanted me out there so much I became the starter. That’s what I’m going to be about when I get down to Las Vegas. Just be a do-it-all kind of guy, who’s going to perfect his craft, whatever is expected of me, do that and more. I’m excited to give everything I’ve got and go help the Raiders.”

Mellott described himself as a big Julian Edelman fan and noted that when Edelman first made the Patriots’ roster as a wide receiver who had played college quarterback, it was making plays in the preseason as a punt returner that got him attention. Mellott said he’ll try to make an impact wherever he can and he appreciates the Raiders giving him a chance.

“Very few teams were really interested in me, it seemed like,” Mellott said. “I was a different kind of prospect going into the NFL. I wasn’t a clear-cut quarterback. . . . To get drafted is an honor and a privilege. The work is not even close to being done. I’m excited to go there and prove that I can contribute.”