Commanders first-rounder Josh Conerly Jr. got a prank call, too

  
Published April 29, 2025 08:53 PM

To those who ask, “wHy aREn’T yOu TaLKinG aBoUt oThER pLaYeRs wHo wERe pRaNk CaLleD?” We have, and we will.

Commanders first-round tackle Josh Conerly Jr., the 29th overall pick in round one, told 106.7 the Fan on Tuesday that he was on the wrong end of a Jerky Boys skit during the first night of the draft,

I got one prank call,” Conerly said. “It was somebody in Colorado acting like they were the Broncos. Mine wasn’t as bad and as cruel as some of the other ones.”

The Shedeur Sanders prank call has gotten the most attention, because Sanders has gotten more attention than any other player in the draft — and because the prank call happened when Falcons defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich allowed his son to see Sanders’s number on an “open iPad.”

Colts tight end Tyler Warren also received a prank call, as did another player who was called roughly 30 minutes after he was drafted. He was told he’d been traded.

While the Sanders prank traced to a team, other players could be pranked by folks who already have their numbers. That’s why the best alternative could be to ditch phone calls and use FaceTime.