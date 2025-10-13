Brian Branch suspended one game for conduct at the end of Lions-Chiefs

Lions safety Brian Branch has been suspended without pay for one game for his actions at the end of Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs.

After quarterback Patrick Mahomes took a final kneel down, Branch went behind the line of scrimmage and struck Kansas City receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster in the facemask with an open hand, inciting a fracas between the two teams.

Head coach Dan Campbell apologized in his postgame press conference for Branch’s actions. Branch also apologized, calling his actions “childish.”

NFL VP of football operations Jon Runyan issued the suspension for unsportsmanlike conduct.

“Your aggressive, non-football act was entirely unwarranted, posed a serious risk of injury, and clearly violated the standards of conduct and sportsmanship expected of NFL players,” Runyan wrote in a letter to Branch. “Your conduct reflected poorly on the NFL and has no place in our game.”

Branch may appeal the suspension, which would be heard and decided upon by Derrick Brooks, Ramon Foster, or Jordy Nelson.

Branch has a history of being fined for conduct, as he had already been handed three fines in the 2025 season. He was fined seven times in 2024.

Pending appeal, Branch is eligible to return to the Lions’ roster on Tuesday, Oct. 21, after Detroit’s Monday night matchup with Tampa Bay in Week 7.