Brian Burns, Dexter Lawrence don’t practice, but say they’re playing Sunday

The Giants were without two of their best defensive players at Wednesday’s practice, but both of them expect to be back on the field for Sunday’s game against the Eagles.

Edge rusher Brian Burns sat out with the groin injury that has had him on the injury report in recent weeks and told reporters after the session that he will be good to go this weekend. Defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence’s hip issue is a new one, but he also had the same message when it came to his availability for Week Seven.

Punter Jamie Gillan (left hamstring) was also out after missing last Sunday’s loss to the Bengals. Left tackle Andrew Thomas is also listed as a non-participant and he will be headed to injured reserve after having season-ending foot surgery.

Head coach Brian Daboll said before practice that Malik Nabers (concussion) would work on a limited basis. Fellow wideouts Bryce Ford-Wheaton (shoulder), Wan’Dale Robinson (ankle) and Darius Slayton were also limited. Running back Devin Singletary (groin), who has missed the last two games, and linebacker Ty Summers (hamstring) round out the questionable contingent.