Brian Burns, Dexter Lawrence listed as questionable for Giants

Giants edge rusher Brian Burns and defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence said earlier this week that they will play against the Eagles on Sunday, but the team stopped short of ruling them in for the NFC East clash.

Burns, who has a groin injury, and Lawrence, who has a hip injury, sat out of practice on Wednesday and Thursday, but both returned on a limited basis Friday. They are listed as questionable to play.

Wide receiver Malik Nabers has cleared the concussion protocol and has no injury designation, but he was limited with a groin injury on Friday. Safety Dane Belton was added to the injury report with an illness and is listed as questionable after missing Friday’s practice.

Punter Jamie Gillan (left hamstring) and cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (neck) have both been ruled out.