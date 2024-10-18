 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_adams_241018.jpg
Adams won’t change Jets’ offensive line concerns
nbc_pft_chiefs49ers_241018.jpg
KC, Mahomes motivated as underdogs against SF
nbc_pft_lionsvikings_241018.jpg
Vikings look to sustain momentum against Lions

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_adams_241018.jpg
Adams won’t change Jets’ offensive line concerns
nbc_pft_chiefs49ers_241018.jpg
KC, Mahomes motivated as underdogs against SF
nbc_pft_lionsvikings_241018.jpg
Vikings look to sustain momentum against Lions

Other PFT Content

Arizona Cardinals v Green Bay Packers
Kyler Murray: Learn from the last one, focus on the next one
Drake Maye throws three TD passes, but Patriots get blown out by Texans to fall to 1-5
Will Anderson is the AFC defensive player of the week
Cleveland Browns vs Baltimore Ravens
Report: Nick Chubb is expected to play in Week 7
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Brian Burns, Dexter Lawrence listed as questionable for Giants

  
Published October 18, 2024 02:27 PM

Giants edge rusher Brian Burns and defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence said earlier this week that they will play against the Eagles on Sunday, but the team stopped short of ruling them in for the NFC East clash.

Burns, who has a groin injury, and Lawrence, who has a hip injury, sat out of practice on Wednesday and Thursday, but both returned on a limited basis Friday. They are listed as questionable to play.

Wide receiver Malik Nabers has cleared the concussion protocol and has no injury designation, but he was limited with a groin injury on Friday. Safety Dane Belton was added to the injury report with an illness and is listed as questionable after missing Friday’s practice.

Punter Jamie Gillan (left hamstring) and cornerback Adoree’ Jackson (neck) have both been ruled out.