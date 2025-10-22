 Skip navigation
Brian Burns: I wasn’t angry at DC Shane Bowen after loss to Broncos

  
Published October 22, 2025 08:32 AM

One of targets for criticism in the wake of the Giants’ collapse against the Broncos in Week 7 was defensive coordinator Shane Bowen.

Bowen’s decision to play a prevent defense late in the fourth quarter came under fire after the Broncos completed a pair of passes to set up their game-winning field goal and some thought edge rusher Brian Burns was part of that chorus. A video of Burns heading to the locker room showed him yelling about dropping eight players into coverage, but Burns took to social media on Tuesday to clarify he wasn’t directing any anger at Bowen.

“People took that tunnel video all outta context,” Burns wrote. “I wasn’t mad at Shane nor the call.”

Burns wrote “smart man” in response to a reply that suggested he was upset that the Broncos were still able to make plays against that defense, which makes sense even if it may not mollify others who think Bowen is the wrong man for the job.