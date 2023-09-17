Brian Burns: No contract talks during season

Panthers edge rusher Brian Burns didn’t get the contract extension he was looking for before the start of the regular season and he won’t get one before the season is over either.

Burns told reporters on Saturday that he told the Panthers that he is putting any contract talks on hold until after the Panthers’ season is over. Burns said he wanted to devote all of his attention to football.

“We haven’t really been in talks,’' Burns said. via David Newton of ESPN.com. “I told them once the season started I’m all about ball. I can’t give a thousand percent on the field and to my teammates if I’m still worried about contract negotiations. I feel like I owe that to them to be 100 percent, a thousand percent at all times.’'

Burns held in for a portion of the team’s preseason practices, but resumed full work ahead of the first game of the regular season. He had seven tackles, two sacks, and a forced fumble in last Sunday’s loss to the Falcons.