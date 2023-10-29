Brian Burns’s contract expectations make a trade unlikely

One of the names that could be making the rounds in advance of the trade deadline — but is not — belongs to Panthers pass rusher Brian Burns.

He’s in the final year of his rookie contract, an option year that pays out $16 million for 2023. He wants a new contract.

The problem, as it relates to a potential trade, is his financial demand for a new deal. This buzz is some circles is that it’s upward of $30 million per year.

Absent a trade, Burns will become a free agent after the season. The Panthers could, if they want, apply the franchise tag and trade Burns then. Regardless, a trade before the deadline is unlikely for now.