Brian Callahan: Chidobe Awuzie a candidate for IR with groin injury

The Titans will be without at least one of their key defensive players for multiple games.

Tennessee head coach Brian Callahan told reporters in his Monday news conference that cornerback Chidobe Awuzie is set to miss time with a groin injury.

Awuzie is also a candidate to go on injured reserve.

Callahan named rookie corner Jarvis Brownlee Jr. as one of the players who will need to step up in Awuzie’s absence. He was a fifth-round pick in this year’s draft.

Additionally, Callahan said defensive tackle Jeffery Simmons is dealing with an elbow injury and is day-to-day.

“We’ll see what that looks like as the week goes,” Callahan said.

Simmons recorded a sack and a tackle for loss in Sunday’s loss to the Packers.