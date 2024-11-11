 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_week10superlativesv2_241111.jpg
Week 10 superlatives: Steelers, Eagles impress
nbc_pft_sundaystatements_241111.jpg
PFT Draft: Biggest statements in Week 10
nbc_pft_giants_241111.jpg
Jones’ time as Giants’ starting QB nearing an end

Other PFT Content

New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_week10superlativesv2_241111.jpg
Week 10 superlatives: Steelers, Eagles impress
nbc_pft_sundaystatements_241111.jpg
PFT Draft: Biggest statements in Week 10
nbc_pft_giants_241111.jpg
Jones’ time as Giants’ starting QB nearing an end

Other PFT Content

New York Jets v Arizona Cardinals
Jeff Ulbrich says Jets were not prepared to play
Los Angeles Rams v Seattle Seahawks
Rams don’t plan to add players at trade deadline
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Kansas City Chiefs
Jason Kelce apologizes for viral phone smash
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Brian Callahan: I saw progress from Will Levis

  
Published November 11, 2024 04:40 PM

When Titans quarterback Will Levis spoke to reporters last week, he said he thought he’d “show improvement” in terms of his ability to operate the offense in his return from missing three games with a right shoulder injury.

Levis’s return took place against the Chargers on Sunday and he went 18-of-23 for 175 yards and two touchdowns. That wasn’t enough to lead the Titans to a victory, but Levis id earn a good review from head coach Brian Callahan.

“I did see progress and there were a lot of things I did feel positive about coming out of that game with Will, with where he is at,” Callahan said, via the team’s website. “Not turning the ball over, not putting the ball in harm’s way, being smart, running, sliding — all those things were improvements. . . . I saw growth in Will’s play in this game, I really did. There was improvement.”

At 2-7, there’s little for the Titans to do this season beyond trying to find pieces to build around for the future. They’d love for Levis to be one of those pieces, so the hope in Nashville will be that the progress continues in the weeks to come.