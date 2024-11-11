Brian Callahan: I saw progress from Will Levis

When Titans quarterback Will Levis spoke to reporters last week, he said he thought he’d “show improvement” in terms of his ability to operate the offense in his return from missing three games with a right shoulder injury.

Levis’s return took place against the Chargers on Sunday and he went 18-of-23 for 175 yards and two touchdowns. That wasn’t enough to lead the Titans to a victory, but Levis id earn a good review from head coach Brian Callahan.

“I did see progress and there were a lot of things I did feel positive about coming out of that game with Will, with where he is at,” Callahan said, via the team’s website. “Not turning the ball over, not putting the ball in harm’s way, being smart, running, sliding — all those things were improvements. . . . I saw growth in Will’s play in this game, I really did. There was improvement.”

At 2-7, there’s little for the Titans to do this season beyond trying to find pieces to build around for the future. They’d love for Levis to be one of those pieces, so the hope in Nashville will be that the progress continues in the weeks to come.