Will Levis: I just want to make sure I can make all the throws

The plan in Tennessee this week was for Titans quarterback Will Levis to start taking more practice reps ahead of a possible return to action against the Chargers in Los Angeles this weekend and things have worked out as hoped.

Levis has missed the last three games with a right shoulder injury and told reporters on Thursday that he’s been getting more work in practice this week than he has in recent weeks. Levis said he feels good and that he wants “to make sure I can go out there and make all the throws” before declaring himself ready to play this weekend.

Levis also outlined what he hopes to show once he is back in the lineup.

Levis has been limited in practice and Friday’s press conference with head coach Brian Callahan should bring some hints about whether he will be playing on Sunday.