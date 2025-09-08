 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ashtonjv2_250908.jpg
Jeanty, Hunter face questions after Week 1
nbc_pft_bill_250908.jpg
Belichick needs to ‘move on’ from Pats drama
nbc_pft_vikbears_250908.jpg
Bears begin Ben Johnson era vs. Vikings

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_ashtonjv2_250908.jpg
Jeanty, Hunter face questions after Week 1
nbc_pft_bill_250908.jpg
Belichick needs to ‘move on’ from Pats drama
nbc_pft_vikbears_250908.jpg
Bears begin Ben Johnson era vs. Vikings

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Brian Callahan: I should have challenged incomplete ruling on Elic Ayomanor catch

  
Published September 8, 2025 02:06 PM

Titans head coach Brian Callahan’s explanation on Sunday for not using a challenge flag after an apparent catch by rookie wideout Elic Ayomanor was ruled incomplete didn’t make any sense and he admitted it on Monday.

Ayomanor went up over Broncos corner Riley Moss to snag a Cam Ward pass and his elbow appeared to land in the field of play before the rest of his body landed out of bounds. Callahan wrongly said that Ayomanor also had to get a foot down inbounds, although the NFL rulebook is clear that a catch is good if a player “touches the ground inbounds with both feet or with any part of his body other than his hands.”

On Monday, Callahan acknowledged his initial answer was incorrect.

“My interpretation of the rule was wrong,” Callahan said. “I’ll own it. We should have challenged the play and that’s pretty much all I can say about it.”

Callahan said on Sunday that “the call from upstairs was that it wasn’t worth challenging,” so he was asked if those advising him about the play were also unaware of the league’s rules for what constitutes a catch. Callahan declined to say anything about the “process” and said it fell on him as the head coach.

It was a major blunder for Callahan in a one-score road loss and he can’t afford too many more errors if he wants to assure himself of a long stay in Tennessee.