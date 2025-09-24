 Skip navigation
Brian Callahan: Jarvis Brownlee trade not a sign of a Titans fire sale

  
Published September 24, 2025 05:01 PM

Cornerback Jarvis Brownlee started the first two games of the season for the Titans, but he won’t be making any more appearances for the team because they traded him to the Jets this week.

Moving a starter three games into the season is the kind of move that some would see as a sign that more players will be on the move as General Manager Mike Borgonzi looks to remake the roster in his first year on the job. Head coach Brian Callahan’s own future has been the subject of conversation amid an 0-3 start and he gave up offensive play-calling duties this week, so he was asked on Wednesday about his communication with Borgonzi about the deal.

Callahan said on Wednesday that he’s “in lock step” with Borgonzi about personnel decisions being “made for the short-term and the long-term interest of the football team.” He also said he believes the Brownlee trade was a “one-off situation” that doesn’t signal a larger fire sale in Tennessee, but admitted it may not be the only move the team makes.

“But I can’t say whether or not there will be something more, or nothing more,” Callahan said, via the team’s website. “It’s hard for me to make any predictions about that, or any statements about it.”

Whether or not there are more trades coming in the near future, it doesn’t take a crystal ball to see that there will be more changes on the horizon if the Titans don’t start finding ways to win a few games.