Brian Callahan: Joe Burrow has mastered our system and is more like a coach

Joe Burrow enters his fourth season as one of the league’s best quarterbacks, having helped his team reach the Super Bowl and the AFC Championship Game in each of the last two years.

One of the advantages Burrow has is that he’s always been in the same offensive system under head coach Zac Taylor and coordinator Brian Callahan. During a recent appearance on the Locked on Bengals podcast, Callahan said Burrow has mastered the offensive system, which makes him more like a coach on the field.

“It’s fun for me this year with Burrow it’s been, we get to these meetings and we watch 7-on-7 together,” Callahan said, via Russ Heltman of SI.com. “Joe almost coaches those guys — he’s very clear on what he expects from certain routes, where he wants guys to be the timing that it happens. It’s really fun to listen to him explain to everybody what he wants. So when he’s making a coaching point to Irv Smith. At some point, all the tight ends are supposed to hear that.

“When he’s talking to Ja’Marr [Chase] about something all those young receivers are gonna hear it. And so, that part’s really fun because he’s got mastery over our system now, which is a really cool thing to watch him grow in that and be able to almost become more like a coach.”

Burrow is in line for a contract extension, saying in May that he’s clear on what he wants. Whatever he and the Bengals eventually agree to, it seems that Burrow will be very much worth the investment.

