Brian Callahan on Arden Key facing six-game suspension: Have to play with who we have

  
Published July 30, 2024 11:57 AM

It looks like the Titans are going to be without edge rusher Arden Key for the start of the 2024 season.

Titans head coach Brian Callahan was asked at a Tuesday press conference about a report that Key is facing a six-game suspension from the NFL. Callahan said he would wait for the league to make an announcement before making a comment, but then moved on to say that other players are going to have to step up in Key’s absence.

“I’m aware of the news,” Callahan said, via Turron Davenport of ESPN.com. “It’s a league thing, I don’t really have much to comment on until that comes out from the league. We’ll see, I don’t know. It’s not something you wanted to hear. We don’t really have a choice, we gotta go play football with who we have. If we can find someone else, we will. If we can’t, we have to play with what we have. So that’s sort of where we’re at.”

Key had six sacks and two forced fumbles while playing every game for the Titans last season. Harold Landry, Rashad Weaver, and seventh-round pick Jaylen Harrell are other in-house options.